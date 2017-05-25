Paris Jackson Mistaken For A “Vagrant” Woman On A Movie Set – She Was Denied Entry!

Paris Jackson found herself in an awkward situation today! The model – who was recently signed to IMG – arrived early to work and wanted to relax. The 19-year-old revealed that before she could get comfortable, a security guard told her that “homeless people” were not allowed to be there! Ouch!

The daughter of the legendary singer, Michael Jackson, recalled her awkward encounter on Twitter today with a photo of herself wearing a blue crop top and baggy green pants.

In the picture, the model appears to be hanging out on the ground with no shoes on, so who could blame the man?

i said oh sorry i'm waiting for hair and makeup should i wait elsewhere also why do you assume i'm homeless pic.twitter.com/LNTNi5DRsX — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) May 25, 2017

Apparently, Paris couldn’t understand the security guard’s perspective, but perhaps she has a right to be offended.

She said when she arrived on set, she was “sitting in the parking lot, and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren’t allowed in this area.”

one of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren't allowed in this area — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) May 25, 2017

The actress told the man she was “waiting for hair and makeup, should I wait somewhere else? Also, why do you assume I’m homeless?”

Before the awkward encounter, Paris was seen in Los Angeles rocking loose-fitting patchwork and a burgundy tank top.

She looked casual, with gladiator-style sandals and a multi-colored backpack hanging over her shoulder.

We don’t know for certain what the model is shooting yet, but perhaps Jackson should “look the part” when she arrives on set.

It’s possible Paris is shooting her film with Nash Edgerton, an upcoming dark comedy movie called Gringo that is scheduled for release in 2018. It was recently announced Jackson would be starring alongside Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton, and Charlize Theron for her big screen debut.