Paris Jackson Goes Topless At Breathtaking Nature Retreat – Who Took The Pictures?

On July 28, Paris Jackson wanted to become one with nature and what better way to do it than in the nude. During her relaxing retreat, Michael Jackson’s daughter posed topless!

The 19-year-old seemed to be full of Zen in the photos she posted on her Snapchat.

Paris relaxed in a tent away from civilization, but that does not mean she didn’t have some time for a photo shoot.

The star showed off her tattoo as well as her beautiful back.

Source: etonline.com

The second-oldest Jackson child knelt in front of a Buddha statue, showing reverence for the religious figure.

It looks like the topless Paris found the perfect way to show respect for Buddha and worship the sun at the same time.

But, were you wondering who the photographer was?

It might have been Macaulay Culkin – Paris’ godfather, considering that along with the topless shots, the girl also posted a photo of the Home Alone star.

In fact, she only posted a drawing of the 36-year-old man, but the likeness was uncanny.

But even though the godfather might have missed Paris’ relaxing retreat, the two do tend to hang out together a lot.

They were seen chilling back in April 2017.

Paris was sitting comfortably in Macaulay’s lap while wearing bunny ears – was she in an Easter mood?

But if it wasn’t her godfather who took the photos, maybe it was Trevor Donovan.

Paris and the 38-year-old 90210 star were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles earlier this month.

But the actor has denied there is anything romantic going on between him and Paris.

He claimed they are nothing more than friends who share their love for animals.

Advertisement

What do you think about Paris Jackson’s topless shots? Also, who do you believe took the photos?