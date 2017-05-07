Paris Jackson Could Play Madonna In Upcoming Biopic

According to new reports, Michael Jackson ’s daughter Paris could be chosen to play the role of Madonna in a new biopic about the famous pop star. It looks like Paris is, in fact, the preferred choice for the role especially because of her striking resemblance to a younger Madonna.

The name of the movie is reportedly going to be Blonde Ambition, and the producers want the equally blonde and ambitious Paris to play Madonna.

As fans may already know, this would not be her acting debut as Paris was cast in the American TV series Star earlier this year and her performance was met with many positive reviews and praises.

In the show that is focused on three women who decide to form their own pop group, Paris played a social media expert.

According to an insider involved in the production of the upcoming Madonna biopic, the diva “is not supporting the film yet, but the makers are hoping to cast someone who she will love,” adding that at the moment they are in talks with Michael Jackson’s talented daughter.

“If she agrees it will be a massive coup for producers as Madonna is a big fan of Paris.”

As it turns out, the producers better cast Paris and also tweak the script if they want the star to approve as Madonna slammed the producers for making a film about her that is “all lies.”

“Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies?” Madonna stated.

Blonde Ambition is set in the 1980, and it shows the star’s rising to fame and launching her first album.

Do you think Paris is the right choice for the role?