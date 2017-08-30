FREE NEWSLETTER
Paris Jackson Claps Back At Body Hair Shamers And She Posts A Photo Of Her Unshaven Legs

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/30/2017
Paris Jackson Claps Back At Body Hair Shamers And She Posts A Photo Of Her Unshaven LegsSource: etonline.com

Despite Paris Jackson’s amazing speech at the VMAs, haters tried to tear her down for not shaving her arm pits. And you know how she responded to body shamers? By showing off her hairy legs as well!

Paris nearly brought everyone to tears at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27 by obliterating white supremacists and neo-nazis with her incredible speech.

 

if you're not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Paris’ speech was a direct response to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, and it was incredibly powerful.

‘We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation, with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination,’ she ranted. ‘We must resist!’

However, there were some haters who wanted to focus on something completely irrelevant and ridiculous instead of her inspiring words.

They noticed the hair on her armpits and ignored everything else. But, fortunately, she doesn;t care what everyone else thinks.

On August 29, she began shining a light on the disgusting, sexist, and just plain rude comments people were making about her by retweeting them on her Twitter account.

‘Ew, so skanky,’ said one tweet, while another said ‘get over yourself, you’d look like a chimpanzee if you didn’t shave.’

 

i will never stop

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

We love that she’s showing these body shamers that they don’t bother her while highlighting their disgusting behavior.

She also sent a tweet of her own, saying ‘why don’t you shave? me:’ along with the ‘winter is coming’ meme.

Paris also took to Instagram stories to point out that her armpits aren’t the only part she doesn’t shave.

She shared a pic of her legs covered in hair, too, calling the fuzz ‘a look.’ All of her fans hope she never changes and keeps being herself and doing what she wants as long as it doesn’t hurt the ones around.

Read more about paris jackson 2017 VMAs

