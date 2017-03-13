FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie brad pitt alex rodriguez ben affleck jennifer lopez meghan markle prince harry paris jackson meghan markle prince harry princess diana
Home » Hollywood

Paris Jackson Caught Kissing Her Manager! Already Over Michael Snoddy?

Nick Markus Posted On 03/13/2017
0
85 Views
0


paris jacksonSource: billboard.com

Paris Jackson is already over her ex boyfriend and she is currently playing around with…her manager?

Advertisement

The late legend’s daughter has been recently spotted alongside her manager on the streets of Los Angeles -nothing out of the ordinary right? Well, they were showing a crazy amount of PDA, going so far as to even lock lips!

According to reports, Paris may be playing a dangerous game!

The barely 18 years old teen was reported to have a hard time getting over her relationship with Michael Snoddy, who many close ones as well as fans, considered to be the perfect boy for her.

Despite the rumors, it looks like Paris is completely fine without Snoddy, or at least she wants us to believe she is.

After being caught by the paparazzi kissing a mystery man yesterday, we learned that Paris Jackson’s rebound is none other than her manager, Tom Hamilton. When he is not busy eating her face, the man is responsible with organizing Paris’ modeling gigs.

After rumors that Paris was having a hard time forgetting about Snoddy who she dated for less than a year started, many people though the two would get back together, especially because she wrote on his social media: “happy barfly bestie/lame a** i love you.”

However, the fans’ hopes and dreams that the perfect young couple would reunite were shattered this week after she was caught kissing Hamilton without a Snoddy care in the world! It looks like she will stop at nothing to better her career.

Advertisement

What do you think of Paris Jackson’s new man? Do you think that mixing business and pleasure will end up backfiring?

Post Views: 85


Read more about paris jackson

You may also like
Kris Jenner Wants Paris Jackson To Join ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Amid Ratings Woes
03/12/2017
Prince Jackson Comes Into The Spotlight As He And Paris Fight Over Fame!
03/07/2017
Michael Jackson’s Children To Pay A Huge $700 Million Tax To Get Their Inheritance
02/20/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *