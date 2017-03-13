Paris Jackson Caught Kissing Her Manager! Already Over Michael Snoddy?

Paris Jackson is already over her ex boyfriend and she is currently playing around with…her manager?

Advertisement

The late legend’s daughter has been recently spotted alongside her manager on the streets of Los Angeles -nothing out of the ordinary right? Well, they were showing a crazy amount of PDA, going so far as to even lock lips!

According to reports, Paris may be playing a dangerous game!

The barely 18 years old teen was reported to have a hard time getting over her relationship with Michael Snoddy, who many close ones as well as fans, considered to be the perfect boy for her.

Despite the rumors, it looks like Paris is completely fine without Snoddy, or at least she wants us to believe she is.

After being caught by the paparazzi kissing a mystery man yesterday, we learned that Paris Jackson’s rebound is none other than her manager, Tom Hamilton. When he is not busy eating her face, the man is responsible with organizing Paris’ modeling gigs.

After rumors that Paris was having a hard time forgetting about Snoddy who she dated for less than a year started, many people though the two would get back together, especially because she wrote on his social media: “happy barfly bestie/lame a** i love you.”

However, the fans’ hopes and dreams that the perfect young couple would reunite were shattered this week after she was caught kissing Hamilton without a Snoddy care in the world! It looks like she will stop at nothing to better her career.

Advertisement

What do you think of Paris Jackson’s new man? Do you think that mixing business and pleasure will end up backfiring?