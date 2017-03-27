Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Just Got Matching Tattoos!

Paris and Prince Jackson concluded a weekend together by getting matching yin and yang ankle tattoos and showed the world on Instagram on Sunday, March 26th.

The young model wrote on her social media she feels that Paris and brother have a special bond and they always think the same thoughts and finish each other’s sentences.

Neither of them has a filter and are not afraid to say the things that are on their mind. Although they are total opposites in some respects, they find balance through their differences which are what the “Yin” and “Yang” tattoo’s are meant to exemplify.

Prince, 20, who is the first child of the late singer Michael Jackson, shared the same photo on his Instagram and said, “You are with me and I am with you.” Prince is a student at the Loyola Marymount University, an institution within the Westchester neighborhood on the westside of Los Angeles.

The young IMG model who has just recently signed a deal with the modeling agency posted the definition of “Yin” and “Yang.” According to Paris, “Yin” is associated with the feminine, structure, night, the moon, fluidity, and calmness while “yang” is characterized as masculine, speed heaven, heat, and expression.

Paris and Prince are the elder siblings to the 15-year-old Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson. In the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Paris had talked of her relationship with her father Michael.

She explained that she was the only girl in the family and was treated like the princess of the family.

Paris has recently come under fire by social media users for showing her body hair on her Instagram.

The young model took the Instagram to say she thinks that the reaction to her natural characteristics is really overblown and she finds it funny how people have gotten so upset over something that she considers to be natural.