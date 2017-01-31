Paris Jackson and Her Boyfriend Michael Snoddy are Over!

Paris Jackson’s relationship with her rocker boyfriend Michael Snoddy is over!

According to an insider, the 18 year old daughter of legend Michael Jackson told her now ex boyfriend that “she is done!” last week.

Paris Jackson has shocked the world last week when she revealed in an interview that she’s tried to take her life more than once because she had been abused sexually at the age of only 14 years old.

After the article was published, she and her boyfriend flew to Paris. Just a week ago, Snoddy posted a picture of the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioning it: “I love Paris! #understatement”

I ❤️ Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Sadly, however, that might just be the last picture the two will ever take together considering that, according to a source, the lovers broke u not too long after they returned from their trip to France.

Instagram user @larafaceroli wrote on a recent Jackson post:”remember after that thing Paris did under the Eiffel Tower. She went back to the hotel, and then she sent those Instasnaps where she was throwing the heart in the garbage. Then she posted that picture that said something like ‘the root of suffering is attachment.’ And since then, there has been no proof that they’ve been together.”

Paris has indeed deleted all the recent photos of her and Snoddy from her Instagram account. Only two survived, from their Hawaii vacation five weeks ago.

As if we need more evidence that they split, Paris even returned from France alone, no sign of Michael anywhere.

One source insisted that they have not split while another claimed they saw the signs that the relationship was coming to an end a long time ago.

“Michael seemed to think that he could treat Paris however he wanted and that she would stay,” the insider stated. “Obviously, he was wrong.”