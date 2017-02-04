Paris Jackson Already Found Herself a New Man!

It hasn’t been too long since legend Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson ended her year-long romance with bad boy rocker, Michael Snoddy.

Just last week the two went their separate ways but now Paris has her eyes on someone else already. According to reports she “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” with musician Tony Oller.

On Friday, the beautiful blonde shared on her personal Instagram account a picture that showed her and Oller snuggling together comfortably at a Los Angeles concert.

It looks like Paris, who is also the one who made the decision to end things with her now ex boyfriend had moved on faster than expected. The chemistry between her and Oller was definitely there.

Paris wrote in the picture’s caption: “unintentionally twinning.”

unintentional twinning @followoller yO A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:20am PST

As fans already know, the well known daughter of late legend Michael Jackson has shocked the world last week and she unexpectedly confessed in a Rolling Stone magazine interview that she’s “attempted suicide” more than just once. The reason that Paris gave for the worrisome confession is that she was raped and abused when she was only 14 years old. Having to go through such a traumatizing experience obviously affected her greatly and it took her a lot of time to find the will to live again.

Not too long after the article was made public, Paris and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Snoddy jetted off to Paris for a relaxing time together. The two even took pictures kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower and it looked like everything was going more than well between them.

However, not too long after, Paris deleted all recent photos of Snoddy from her Instagram, leading fans to speculate that the two were finished after dating for a year.

Although one source denied the split happened, another insider close to the Jackson family confirmed that, indeed “She’s done.”