Paris Hilton Younger Brother Conrad Hilton Arrested For Stealing A Car!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/07/2017
Conrad Hilton At A Premiere With ParisSource: Independent.co.uk

Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite and reality star Paris Hilton, was arrested for stealing a car and violating a restraining order on Saturday, May 6th. An LAPD representative revealed to US Weekly that the 23-year-old man was arrested around 4:50 am after officers received a radio call about a restraining order violation.

In a report by TMZ, the publication revealed Conrad Hilton was at home of actress E.G. Daily, and it was her daughter, Hunter Daily Salomon, who filed the injunction against him.

Conrad was stopped while sitting in a Bentley that belonged to Rick Saloman.

He was sent to jail for grand theft auto for stealing the luxury vehicle and for violating the court order.

Hilton’s bail was a meager $60,000, which is practically pocket change to the Hilton family, who owns the infamous Hilton Hotels.

This isn’t the first time Conrad has gotten himself into trouble.

Back in 2015, he was arrested for violating another restraining order against Hunter after the couple separated and he threatened to kill himself.

In July of 2014, the Hilton heir was detained for threatening passengers and flight attendants on an international flight.

He reportedly yelled all kinds of nasty things at passengers and employees, including, “If you wanna square up to me bro, then bring it and I will f–king kill you.”

He checked into rehab after he admitted to smoking marijuana in the bathroom of the plane and was sentenced to three years of probation.

According to sources, Conrad was so belligerent during the incident he had to be detained by security until he finally fell asleep on the flight.

After his stint on the airplane, he was sentenced to 750 hours of community service and was ordered to a pay a fine after undergoing mental and substance abuse counseling.

