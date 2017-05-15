Paris Hilton Throws Her Boyfriend A Surprise Star-Studded Birthday Party!

Paris Hilton threw her boyfriend a surprise birthday party for his 32nd anniversary! Chris Zylka is her man, and they had a star-studded bash at her Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday, May 13th.

The couple began dating in February, and they celebrated with countless A-list celebrities including people like Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, and Odell Beckham Junior.

The socialite was there with Sofia Richie who is the younger sister of her former best friend and The Simple Life costar, Nicole Richie.

Zylka, Hilton, Azalea, Odell Beckham Junior, and other guests partied at Club Paris, the nightclub-like room inside the media mogul’s home.

This summer, Hilton plans to return to Ibiza to resume her DJ residency while continuing to manage her other business ventures.

Hilton and Zylka star on the show The Leftovers for HBO.

Katy Perry really enjoyed herself at the party, documenting the party on her Snapchap and filming videos all around the house and even posed with a life-size painting of Hilton.

Waking up to this today made my day😹 Love you @KatyPerry! You are such a beautiful magical #Queen! 😻👑🦄 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 14, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Perry played with the puppies in Hilton’s dog mansion and joked that she would love to move into the dog house.

Paris and Zylka are a serious couple!

They spent some time together at the Ultra Music Festival before admitting that Chris was “the one” and told the camera to stay tuned for upcoming news regarding a possible engagement.

They have been dating since February of 2017 and first stepped out in public together at Paris’ birthday party.

Paris is known for throwing her extravagant parties in Beverly Hills that have occasionally been targeted by party crashers. Back in 2011, a man entered Paris’ 30th birthday and stole a $3,200 birthday cake!