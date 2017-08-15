Paris Hilton Backs Donald Trump’s ‘Grab Them By The P-ssy’ Comments And Slammed The Women Who Accused Him Of Groping

Donald Trump has at least one defender left – Paris Hilton.

The socialite sat down for an interview with Marie Claire, and she gave the magazine a headline-grabbing quote.

The blonde socialite and business mogul found a clever way to back Trump’s controversial “grab them by the private parts” remarks that surfaced during the 2016 campaign.

In case you have been away from social media for the past 48 months – when the race for the White House against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was heating up, a disturbing tape from 2005 was leaked.

In it, Trump was being interviewed by Access Hollywood‘s Billy Bush, and he admitted that as a celebrity he can grab a woman’s private area.

Hilton, who hit stardom after her infamous sex tape leaked online, said she is a close friend of Mr. Trump and she has heard other people say far worse.

The reality star claimed: “I have heard guys say some pretty crazy things. Like, worse than that. So I think that when someone does not realize they are being filmed or recorded, they say things. Especially with a guy. So I think it was kind of just one of those things where you are with someone – I have heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I am always around guys, and I listen to them speak. So I definitely don’t think he would just say that.”

Hilton also bashed the women who accused Trump of groping and sexually assaulting them.

The aspirant musician shared: “I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame. I Feel like, a lot of people when something happens all these opportunists will come out. They want to get money or get paid to not say anything or get a settlement when nothing happened. So I do not believe any of that. And I am sure that they were trying to be with him too. Because a lot of women, I have seen, like him because he is wealthy and he is charming and good-looking, so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up. I did not really pay attention to it. I heard a couple of things about it. I do not believe it.”

People should expect Hilton to come out in support of Trump’s disastrous response to the Charlottesville drama.