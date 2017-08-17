Paris Hilton Apologizes For Defending Donald Trump

Paris Hilton is being forced to apologize for her comments regarding Donald Trump and his now famous “grab ’em by the p***y,” statement he made while being filmed. In an interview with Marie Claire’s Irin Carmon, Paris opened up about her thoughts on Trump and the women who accused him of assault.

During the sit-down, Paris claims it’s a possibility that women who came out to accuse him of assault were merely opportunists who were looking to cash in on being alleged “victims of abuse.”

Around twelve different women have accused Trump of making unwanted propositions to them.

Trump has denied the allegations and hasn’t been charged by the law because merely making a pass at a woman does not constitute a crime.

Not a lot of people are aware of this, but the Hilton family are family friends of the Trumps.

The Hilton Heiress revealed her family knows Donald personally, and Paris even mentioned offhand that he was “charming.”

However, Paris has had to apologize for her comments in the interview due to her words being taken out of their initial context and misapplied in a way that she originally did not intend.

In her statement to Us Weekly, Paris said she wanted to apologize for her comments in the previous year.

“They were part of a much larger story, and I am regretful that they were not delivered in the way I had intended.”

You can check out the manuscript for the interview here:

.@parishilton, who told me she's now a feminist, on women alleging her family friend @realDonaldTrump assaulted them https://t.co/bfV1lqBWIS pic.twitter.com/1RVeAM4o11 — Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017

In her declaration, Paris went on to say she was describing her experiences with being famous and the purpose of the media and how it functions in society.

Hilton added she wasn’t expecting her words to be used in this manner almost a year later.

The 36-year-old went on to say she has always believed in creating an environment where women and girls feel empowered and believe in themselves. Check out the manuscript for yourself to see her comments in their original context, and let us know what you think in the comments section below.