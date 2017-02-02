Original ‘Paranormal Activity’ Audition Tapes Released

Today is a fun day for fans of the hit horror series, Paranormal Activity, as director Oren Peli has released the original film’s audition tapes featuring the horror movie’s main actors, Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston.

The newly released audition tapes are quite interesting and give a fun insight into Paranormal Activity‘s audition process.

Grabbing attention quickly, the video states, “in 2006, young actors Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston were among thousands who responded to an unusual casting notice: An untitled horror film with a budget of $15,000.”

According to the original tapes, both Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston improvised their auditions, which helped them land the job back in 2006, just like Paranormal Activity‘s script, which helped fans relate and feel for the characters being terrorized by the sinister demon, Toby.

Initially released as an independent film at the 2007 Screamfest, Paranormal Activity would later be picked up by Paramount, reworking the film’s ending and finally releasing the horror film to theaters on September 25, 2009. It is reported as being the most profitable film ever made, based on return on investment, and with a budget of only $15,000, it wasn’t that hard of a goal.

Paranormal Activity set the record for the horror sub-category of “found footage,” and was shot entirely on a home video camera. To continue with fun facts, both Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston were both initially paid $500 for their appearance in the first film. The original horror classic would go on to create a lucrative horror series that would spawn five sequels.

There are currently no future plans to create further sequels in the Paranormal Activity series, but Paramount has partnered with virtual reality studio, VRWREX to create a brand new horror virtual experience coming to the HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, and Oculus titled Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul.