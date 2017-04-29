Paranoid Kanye West Thinks Someone Is Trying To Kill Him and Wears Bulletproof Vest Out To Dinner!

The man is paranoid someone is trying to assassinate him!
Kanye West is in danger of having another nervous breakdown and his close friends and family are anxious about the man’s mental state.
As it turns out, the famous rapper has made bulletproof vests part of his everyday outfits, and he wears them everywhere, even to dinner!
According to a source close to the Kardashian family, “He’s not right in the head, and he’s under the delusion that he’s a target.”
Besides, he always has nightmares of being hit by bullets.
It has been getting so bad that he even wears the uncomfortable, bulky attire when going out for dinner.
Terrified by the nightmare his wife Kim Kardashian went through in Paris last year in October, the rapper is convinced their wealth has turned them into easy targets.
To avoid getting killed Kanye ordered his car be made bulletproof as well and hired more security people.
The source revealed that Kanye is not going anywhere without his top notch security team and is always looking over his shoulder with “widened eyes.”
Also, the man’s confidence has taken a huge hit ever since he had a meltdown.
Now, Kanye always fears he’s being followed, when in fact, it’s all in his head. The insider revealed that the star hasn’t felt so vulnerable ever since his mom passed away.
“He’s paranoid beyond help and is convinced people are out to get him — it’s sad!” the insider added.
Do you think Kanye West is being paranoid, or people around him overreacting?
