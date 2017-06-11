Paranoid George Clooney Hires Each Of Their Twin Infants Their Personal Bodyguard!

The paranoid actor has ordered the baby guards to stand outside their nursery at all times. George Clooney would do anything possible to ensure the safety of his wife and newborn twin babies, Alexander and Ella. Here’s how far the Hollywood star went to make sure his family will remain protected.

According to new reports, Clooney is blowing check after check in order to better the security of his $15 million-dollar mansion!

The 56-year-old has even hired each of the twins their personal bodyguard to follow their every move inside and outside the house.

The security men looking after the babies were even ordered to stay guard outside the babies’ nursery.

The service is costing the new parents a whopping $318,000 per year.

One source revealed that ‘Fatherhood was a long time coming for George, so he is not risking his brood coming to any harm. The baby bouncers are just the start.’

In addition, it was also revealed that Clooney and wife Amal also demanded a $127,000 security system that has webs of layers covering their property to be installed!

It looks like the man isn’t just paranoid and it’s normal for him to fear for the safety of his family considering his attorney wife has been focusing on terrorism cases for years.

During an older interview, the actor revealed that Amal’s career will change now that they have the twins.

The parents want to be responsible and avoid any possible danger.

Clooney went on to state that he will no longer visit South Sudan or Congo and Amal will also avoid places she is not welcome, like Iraq.

Do you think they are going too far with the security measures or is nothing too much when it comes to the safety of their family?