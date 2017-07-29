Paranoid George Clooney Fears For His Twins’ Safety After Photographer Sneaks Into His Home

According to sources close to the new parents of twins, after pictures of the babies surfaced in a French magazine, George Clooney has been paranoid over the infants’ safety. George and Amal Clooney are some of the few celebrities that like to keep their lives private and also usually manage to keep them that way.

With that being said, when a photographer got into their propriety in Lake Como, Italy recently to secretly take a few photos of the twins Ella and Alexander, it drove the movie star crazy with worry.

Apparently, not only is George considering pressing charges against Voici, the French magazine that got the images but, but according to a source, the break in has also terrified the actor.

He is now thinking of scaling the security for the whole family.

‘This invasion of privacy has set off a huge chain reaction for George. He is now planning to overhaul his security, and not just at his Lake Como home. He has got five properties, and he is looking to beef up security on all of them. He has always been fairly blasé about security, even when he had a full-on stalker, he was never actually afraid. But now that he is a father everything has changed,’ the insider dished.

It looks like parenthood has brought about an entirely different side of the superstar.

The insider also went on to claim that Clooney fears for the safety of his twin babies and is anxious about what could happen to them if a photographer managed to get into their home so easily.

Imagine if someone with ill intent would try to harm them, how easy would that be?

‘He is thinking in worst case scenarios, he just cannot help himself. He is horrified that someone was able to get on his property and get that close to his babies without him knowing. He is planning to spend whatever it takes to make sure it never happens again,’ the source revealed.

We hope George and Amal Clooney will manage to move on from this terrifying incident without living in fear all of their lives.