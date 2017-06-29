Paranoid And Anxious Matthew Perry Turns Back On Fans, Beefs Up Security After Recent Robberies!

The actor has made some over the top plans to protect his Hollywood home. According to reports, the Friends star has turned his back on his fans and is currently living a life of anxiety and paranoia following a string of burglaries among Tinseltown’s richest homeowners.

One insider has revealed that Perry was never interested in having a bodyguard, but that is not true anymore.

Perry is currently living in New York and performing in an off-Broadway play he wrote, but the recent burglaries in Los Angeles have left him extremely worried and unable to really focus on his project.

After years of not caring, the actor is finally serious about having his house guarded and wired for security that he can check in on his phone from wherever he goes.

Close pals claimed that the star has been quite jumpy lately, seemingly overwhelmed by worry as well as stress about starring in his new play.

As fans may already be aware, Perry has also battled drug and alcohol addiction demons in the past.

Perry has just listed the Hollywood Hills propriety on the market, for $13.5 million.

The impressive home comes with an infinity pool with a cascading wall of water, screening room, and an amazing view of downtown Los Angeles.

‘He knew being in New York doing a big play would make him a target. And he does not want anyone getting past the front door of his Hollywood Hills home, which is now a heavily guarded encampment with 24-hour armed guards basically looking after an empty house,’ a close pal of the actor explained.