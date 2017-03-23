FREE NEWSLETTER
Paramount Executive Opens Up Over “Furious” Tom Cruise and Scientology!

Todd Malm Posted On 03/23/2017
Tom Cruise For The Cargo CollectiveSource: CargoCollective.com

From the period of 1992 to 2006, Tom Cruise has had a long and lucrative partnership with Paramount Studios, producing popular hits like the Mission: Impossible franchise and Steven Spielberg’s version of War Of The Worlds.

John Goldwyn who is the studio’s former president of production has revealed that his 2003 divorce with an actress and Scientologist Colleen Camp allegedly ruined a positive relationship between himself and Tom Cruise.

Goldwyn said that Tom was very upset because at the time he thought he was launching a massive campaign against Scientology, and he felt that he was going to be persecuted for his faith.

Goldwyn told the New York Post’s Page Six column that Tom was absolutely rabid about it. The famous 54-year-old actor said that it was because of people like Goldwyn that Tom has to ride in a bulletproof car and why he cannot practice his faith openly.

Goldwyn told the newspaper that what incited Tom’s anger was a claim in the divorce documents that his wife who was leaving him was using her faith to “alienate the affection” of their child.

The alteration was eventually settled by the Paramount CEO Sherry Lansing who explained that Goldwyn, who came out as gay during the divorce, was simply trying to ensure he could see his daughter rather than attack Scientology.

After settling their differences, Goldwyn said that Cruise had ensured that the divorce would be over quickly, that way the couple could agree to a swift settlement so it wouldn’t affect how the public looked at Tom’s faith.

Goldwyn went on the explain that “Tom Cruise was responsible for bringing my divorce to a close. It’s a great Hollywood story.”

Tom and the leadership of Paramount Studios ended their partnership in 2006, but since then they have reconciled their differences. The action star is currently working on a sixth Mission: Impossible film, which is to be released sometime next year.

