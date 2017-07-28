Paparazzo Justin Bieber Hit With Car Breaks His Silence

The photographer who was hit by Justin Bieber’s pickup truck took to social media to post a video in which he opened up about the accident. The clip was posted yesterday, July 17 while Maurice Lamont was still in his hospital bed, and it recounts the whole thing from the paparazzo’s point of view.

‘Hours before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something? He is a good kid, though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him, though, because there is no way he could see over the front — it was the slope it was on. But like I said, he got out, he was compassionate, he is a good kid, accidents happen,’ the man clarified.

Lamont filmed the message just before getting X-rays, so he added that he hopes everything is alright with his injured body.

As reported, 23-year-old Justin Bieber was involved in a car accident on July 26 when he hit Lamont after leaving a church in Beverly Hills.

The 57-year-old paparazzo was taken to the hospital for minor injuries – there were no citations issued.

The singer did not leave the accident scene and cooperated with the authorities.

As fans may remember, just two days prior to the accident, Bieber announced that he was canceling the remaining 14 shows of his Purpose world tour.

According to a source close to the star, Justin’s decision to cancel was very last minute.

Apparently, the performer found the world tour to be really challenging.

‘He was not able to have any routine. He shouldn’t have gone on a world tour that size because he’s just exhausted,’ the insider stated.