Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Unusual Relationship With WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has decided to open up about her mysterious relationship with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy for the past 5 years under political asylum, and the popular blonde had shocked fans when she was spotted visiting the man.

Pamela has responded to her critics by revealing more details about her friendship with Assange who she called one o her “favorite people.”

The actress took a lot of time out of her busy schedule in recent weeks to visit the man who was rumored to be her lover.

Anderson described her friendship with Assange as “challenging,” adding that “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this.”

When asked about their meetings she claimed they talk about “the world” and that he is a “very good teacher.”

Pamela also explained that she is very concerned about the man’s safety considering the fact that he is probably the most famous refugee of our times.

She also added that he is “misunderstood” by the public and is, in fact, a “good man.”

“He is a kind and deeply empathetic person. He is funny, sensitive, romantic, surprisingly resourceful. He’s a good man.”

Although she understands how their “affair” may be controversial and can start a lot of rumors, the actress stated that she’d rather keep their friendship “private.”

45 years old Julian Assange faces extradition to the United States because of WikiLeaks. In addition, he is also wanted by Sweden over sex allegations. However, the man has strongly denied the accusations and continues to remain under the protection of the Ecuadorian embassy.

Do you think there is more than just friendship between Assange and Pamela Anderson?