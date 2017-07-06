Pamela Anderson Is Dating Multiple Men And ‘She Loves Every Minute Of It!’

It sounds like the actress just can’t decide who she likes best, so she is dating them all! New reports have revealed that the star is bedding quite a few new young men and is also keeping Julian Assange close.

The 50-year-old former Baywatch actress has been caught canoodling with two French boy toys – soccer star Adil Rami, 31, and Playboy Romain Chavent!

A source close to the bombshell revealed tat she is dating them all because she cannot decide who to choose.

In addition, it is quite well known that Pam has also been linked to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The man has been on a virtual lockdown in London’s Ecuadorian embassy since 2012 after skipping out on sexual assault charges in Sweden.

Despite the bad accusations, Anderson cannot help but gush about the famous hacker.

‘He is a good person who cares about the world. He is funny, sensitive, romantic, surprisingly resourceful,’ the insider revealed.

Her infatuation with Assange however, does not mean she is not open to going out with other men as well.

The source explained that Pamela does not want to be tied down.

She’s sampling the wide variety of men, and she loves every minute of it.

Anderson was spotted with Rami in St. Tropez, at the end of June.

The pal claimed she adores Rami for being such a gentleman while her exes Tommy Lee or Rick Salomon never made her feel this special.

Two weeks after the actress was seen with Rami, Anderson steamed up the scene at Hollywood hotspot Avenue with 41-year-old Chavent!

According to the source, Pamela feels very protected when she is with him and loves that he is so strong and good looking.

Still, none of the two men can make Anderson forget about Assange.

The outlaw’s WikiLeaks website has published a huge amount of classified information that has compromised American security.

But the actress thinks all that is sexy!

‘Surely the sexiest qualities in a man are bravery and courage. Sexiness in a man is showing strength. Having convictions and having the courage to stand by them. I love you,’ Pamela posted on social media.