Pamela Anderson Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction At Fashion Show!

Pamela Anderson was close to suffering a wardrobe malfunction while she was filming with Vivenne Westwood on Saturday. The former Baywatch babe almost bared her iconic breasts on camera!

Advertisement

The almost 50 years old Anderson who still has it, caused heads to turn as she left the Westwood fashion show and luncheon in Paris on Saturday.

As she watched Westwood’s new fashion line this weekend, the Baywatch actress’s chest was almost put on display, not unlike her days on Baywatch.

In order to show her admiration for the designer, Pamela wore Westwood’s black and yellow print dress and a matching blazer.

During the show, Anderson hung out with singer Rita Ora.

We are aware that Anderson enjoyed the flattering maxi dress with its plunging neckline, bare back and thin straps, while her blazer hung loosely over her shoulders. However, the dress threatened to slide down completely at any moment.

Westwood was of course honored to have Anderson as a guest at the AW17 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Pamela Anderson reciprocated the happiness of the designer and she enjoyed the event seemingly undisturbed by how wardrobe-malfunction prone she was the entire time.

As you may already know, the Baywatch actress has recently raised some eyebrows because she visits Wikileaks founder Julian Assange quite often. Her odd choice started rumors of a romance going on between them.

Anderson wore her hair in a side bob and coupled the revealing gown with purple boots.

The speculations of Anderson dating Assange started after her frequent visits to him at the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

Advertisement

During an interview, Anderson did not even try to deny the rumors as she admitted she likes spending time with him. “I’ve spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husband combined!”