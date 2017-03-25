Pained Mama June Gives Up Her Transformation And Throws Away Her Red Revenge Dress!

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Shannon was shown going under the knife in order to do her breasts, but after going through the excruciating process of healing, the reality TV star chickened out of completing her last surgery.

Mama June confessed to her manager, Gina, that she doesn’t think she can do the last procedure.

“I don’t even know if I want to do the next surgery. I’m in a lot of pain,” she explained.

The manager, on the other hand, tried to convince the scared star to go through with it in order to finally see the transformation. The last procedure would target her infamous “turkey neck and bat wings.”

However, Mama June seemed impossible to convince.

“These surgeries are a lot more invasive and recovery time is more than that. I mean, I’ve been here three weeks now. The next surgery, I’ll be here a month,” Mama June lamented.

“I don’t have to do s—. I am a human being,” the star proclaimed, despite only needing one last surgery before she can finally achieve her goal.

At this point in the episode, things started to get nasty between the two women. Seeing how Mama June is refusing to go through with her surgery, Gina threatened to quit but Mama June slammed back by saying she’d fire her anyway.

“Then fire me! You better fire me right now then,” the manager shot back.

“Okay fine! You are f—ing fired!” the star said without hesitation.

Three weeks later, Mama June is shown coming back home where two of her daughters, Alana and Lauryn were waiting for her with the size 4 red gown Mama June wanted to wear at her ex-husband, Sugar Bear’s wedding.

“We got a surprise for you! Are you ready for this?” Lauryn says excitedly as she brings the red dress into view.

However, Mama June is obviously not pleased with the surprise.

“Really? I could care less about the dress,” she says. “I could care less about this wedding. I’m just going to bed.”

In the following days, Mama June’s physical pain and depression keep her in her room and she refuses to talk to anyone. Furthermore, her older daughter finds the red dress in the garbage bin.

Lauryn takes the dress back inside and also informs her younger sister that their mother is giving up after so much hard work.

The two girls think of a plan and the episode ends before the audience can find out what it is.

Talking about a cliffhanger!

Advertisement

Do you think the girls were able to convince Mama June to do the surgery?