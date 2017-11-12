Paging Dr. Yang: Sandra Oh’s Beloved Grey’s Anatomy Character May Actually Be Coming Back

After much heartbreak, which has spanned over 14 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, there may be a bit of good news to help dry all the tears.

Beloved Cristina Yang may be headed back to Grey Sloan Memorial. There have been rumors for years that the actress who plays the character, Sandra Oh, would perhaps reprise the role she left. So far, all of those rumors have been false. Since leaving the show in 2014, she hasn’t made a return.

But that may all change according to information from Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt, the once longtime love of Yang.

On the tail end of the 300th episode of the monster medical hit, Kidd was doing press and a reporter asked if he and Oh still kept in touch. He revealed that they do and that they actually speak “all the time”

Apparently, the two even converse about Hunt’s love life on the show since her departure. It seems that Oh wasn’t too thrilled that his character moved on with another woman once she left the show. Kidd reveals that he teases her and tells her the only way to correct that, is for her character to come back. To which Oh claims “Well, maybe, maybe.”

So it seems that there really may be a chance that Dr. Yang may be returning and Grey’s Anatomy fans couldn’t be happier. So even if it is just a conversation between great friends, it’s nice to know that it is something that Oh genuinely considers and it’s also sweet that she still keeps up with the show enough to know what’s going on with her character’s old flame.

Sandra Oh was one of the last remaining original cast members of the series when she decided to leave after 10 seasons on the show. She left on good terms with those she worked with and said very positive things about her experience: “Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go. It’s such an interesting thing to play a character for so long and to actually get the sense that she wants to be let go as well.”

Well, that was then– things do change in a matter of a few years. Be on the lookout for a possible return.