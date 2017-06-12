P. Diddy Tops Forbes’ List Of 2017’s Most Wealthy Celebrities

When it comes to being filthy rich, P. Diddy is not a stranger. But this music mogul has really outdone himself this year. Forbes magazine has just announced the rapper/businessman as the highest paid celebrity of 2017!

Diddy, otherwise known by his real name as Sean Combs, earned a whopping $130 million dollars in the past 12 months.

This news, however, is not really all that shocking when you consider all the ventures P. Diddy is involved in.

The rapper has had an extensive career in the music industry and has signed some of the most successful acts including the Notorious B.I.G and the R&B group 112.

But music isn’t the only thing Diddy has his hands in, and his diverse portfolio includes investments in many different industries.

One of his top earners in the last 12 months was his Sean John clothing line that racked in $70 million alone.

But Diddy was not the only celebrity to bring in the dough last year.

Beyoncé also had a huge payday earning $105 million from her record sales and tour.

The number three spot was taken by none other than J.K. Rowling who added to her wealth her $95 million earnings.

Combs has been chasing his fortune for many years, and finally, his hard work is starting to pay off.

Diddy first made a name for himself by throwing weekly parties at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

During those days, Combs rubbed shoulders with some of the day’s largest hip-hop artists.

This start, as a party promoter, gave Diddy the chance he was looking for.

Later, he launched a record label that we all know today as Bad Boy Records.

Surely, this won’t be the last time we will see Diddy top the highest paid celebrities list. This hardworking businessman has a total wealth of at least $800 million dollars.