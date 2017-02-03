P. Diddy is Recovering From His Third Knee Surgery Without Complications!

Bad Body President and CEO P. Diddy underwent his third and final knee surgery this past Thursday, which went without complications. The former recording artist and world-renowned clothing designer has suffered multiple knee injuries throughout his career due to strenuous activity and his enthusiastic passion for dancing.

Once the surgery was complete P. Diddy took to Instagram to let his friends and family know that he was doing fine after the successful completion of the procedure.

He went on to mention the recent struggles he had been facing this past year with his injured knee.

The hip-hop icon told those who follow him on social media that previously his team of doctors told him he would never run again, this was proven to be false as he went on to inform people that his 3rd surgery had been a complete success and he is now in the hospital recovering.

He expressed an immense sense of gratitude and thankfulness to all who was involved.

He went on to state some motivational phrases throughout his posting which can serve as life lessons for anyone who may be going through a similar struggle. With the support of his two sons, family and music industry counterparts P. Diddy seems happy than ever before and wanted to let everyone know that once he’s back on his feet, he is looking forward to hitting the dance floor again.

We wish P. Diddy nothing but the best during his recovery process and hope that he will share his first dance with us all on Instagram.