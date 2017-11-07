P. Diddy AKA Sean Combs Says He Was “Joking” About Changing His Name To “Brother Love”

Just a few days after Sean “Diddy” Combs said he was changing his name, the producer announced on Instagram yesterday he was merely “joking.” Yesterday, November 6th, the Grammy winner concluded that “you cannot play around with the internet.”

He stated because of the “overwhelming response” from the media he decided to set the record straight and to note “Love” is merely one of his alter “egos.”

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Furthermore, Diddy stated people could call him Love if they want but he “was only playing.” On the weekend, Sean said he had some “very serious news” and that he “knew it was risky” because it would “sound corny to a lot of people.” The rap superstar said he wanted to change his moniker.

He said, “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different,” so his new title is “Love,” or “Brother Love.” Additionally, he stated he would not be answering to his old names including Puffy, Diddy, or Puff Daddy.

If he did decide to change his name, it wouldn’t be the first time considering his first album which came out twenty years ago in 1997, No Way Out, was published under the title Puff Daddy, and he started using the nickname, P. Diddy, just four years later in 2001.

In 2005, he dropped the “P” and started performing under the name, “Diddy.” In 2014, he began using the original title that he used for his debut album.

Advertisement

He said during an interview with Willie Geist during Sunday Today that at this point in his life, he is “evolving” and is searching for the person he lost through all of the different personalities and name changes he underwent throughout the years.