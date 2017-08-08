FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
abby lee miller angelina jolie chris brown rihanna katy perry tamar braxton kandi burruss Cardi B beyonce 50 cent blake shelton bernice burgos mama june kanye west maddie ziegler kristen stewart kim kardashian caitlyn jenner bella thorne drake nene leakes chris pratt javi marroquin
Home » Entertainment

Overwhelmed Angelina Jolie Begs Brad Pitt To Help Her Amid Crises – Here’s Why He Refuses To Do So

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/08/2017
0
1.5K Views
0


brad pitt angelina jolieSource: racingjunky.com

It looks like Angelina Jolie is going through a rough time lately and she has turned to the father of her children, Brad Pitt for some help. We have learned that he actress made a distress call to Pitt amid her struggles with a few different issues, including public backlash and a dramatic weight loss that puts her health in danger.

Jolie reportedly had a massive meltdown over a Vanity Fair profile, but according to sources close to her, there is much more going on in the star’s life than we get to see.

Apparently, Angie is in a really bad place at the moment and she is ‘staring to crack’ under the pressure.

Having to take care of their six children, the move, as well as managing tons of different projects are things that really took a toll on the busy actress.

Now, she wants some help from her ex-husband Brad, but the man is ignoring her plea because he is certain Angie has a hidden agenda.

Besides, the actor is sick of always begging to see his kids during sparse supervised visits – she never makes it easy for him, why should he?

‘Truth is though, he is the only person who could lift her out of these stressful patches, so it is no surprise she is missing his support and offering this olive branch,’ the source explained.

The already stressed actress was slammed recently for allegedly playing sick games involving money with poor Cambodian children auditioning to be in her movie First They Killed My Father.

But Jolie denied the news was true, claiming that the game was in fact not real but just a scene from the movie and that the children were well aware of it.

Advertisement

Do you think Brad Pitt will end up coming to her rescue?

Post Views: 1,502

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Brad Pitt ‘Hurt’ By Angelina Jolie’s Interviews About Life After Divorce
08/06/2017
Check Out How Are Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Working Together To Give Kids ‘Structure & Stability’
08/06/2017
Angelina Jolie Is Trying To Make Brad Pitt Look The Bad Guy In Their Relationship, Source Claims
08/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *