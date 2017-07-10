Overweight O.J. Simpson Might Need A Kidney Transplant To Survive But Has ‘Lost His Will To Live’

While in prison, O.J. Simpson gained no less than 350 lbs! According to new reports, the still incarcerated man has gained a lot of weight because of eating junk food. What is even worse is the fact that he may soon need a kidney transplant.

We have learned that the disgraced athlete was treated for kidney stones twice last summer which could be a sign that the overweight man is in organ failure.

‘O.J. was seriously sick. He was doubled over in pain!’ a prison insider revealed.

O.J. has been behind bars on kidnapping and robbery charges since 2008.

Apparently, the man has turned into a recluse lately, and he relies on food for comfort.

The jail spy claimed the Juice stays in his cell and eats Little Debbie snacks, cookies, ramen noodles, soda and microwaved chicken.

Simpson who also has diabetes used to work in the prison gym, but not anymore!

One medical expert has explained that Simpson’s diabetes could have caused the stones and may eventually lead to kidney failure as diabetes is a common cause of kidney diseases.

The doctor stated that O.J. only has himself to blame for losing his will to live.

In the beginning, he was in the prison gym every day, and other inmates admired him, but now he’s just in his room eating and not exercising.

For a person in the end stage of a kidney disease, either dialysis or a kidney transplant is required.

But the doctor warned that O.J. needs to lose a significant amount of weight before he can even be considered for such a life-saving procedure.

‘We do not know how bad his kidneys are — but the odds are overwhelming he is in kidney failure,’ the expert explained.