“Over-Rated” Meryl Streep Breaks Her Own Oscar Record

On Tuesday Meryl Streep was nominated at the Oscars for the 20th time, a record for this queen of Hollywood who was recently called “over-rated” by President Trump following her speech at the Golden Globes.

Advertisement

The 67-year-old actress with three Oscars is a finalist in the category Best Actress for her portrayal of Florence Foster Jenkins, a passionate New York singer.

Meryl Streep has been nominated for 16 Oscars in this prestigious category and four times for Best Supporting Actress.

She already held the record of nominations, far ahead of Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson, who each have 12 nominations.

The actress also holds the record for Golden Globe nominations (30).

The new nomination of the New Jersey-born actress, often considered the best of her generation, delighted social networks, pointing out that she was a firm anti Donald Trump.

Criticized by several prominent members of Hollywood during the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this month, including Meryl Streep, the president wrote on Twitter that the actress was “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

Fans also congratulated her on social networks: “This actress is so overrated she beat her own record with a 20th Oscar nomination. Triste!”, said Annie Clark on Twitter by following the tone of the messages of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Named for the first time in 1979, Meryl Streep won three golden statuettes for ‘Kramer vs Kramer’ in 1980 (Best Actress in a Supporting Role), ‘Sophie’s Choice’ in 1983 (Best Actress) and ‘The Iron Lady’ in 2012 (Best Actress).