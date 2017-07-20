Over For Good! Amber Portwood Reveals Ex-Fiance Matt Baier Moved Out Of Their Shared House!

Amber Portwood has revealed that her former fiancé Matt Baier has finally moved out of the home they were sharing. But is the Teen Mom star really over the toxic romance?

The 26-year-old Portwood stopped by This Life #YouLive podcast hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky and Mike Catherwood, and she opened up about her relationship as well as her stint on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

She revealed Baier is currently living in Las Vegas.

Amber claimed they are still talking but not in a sense where they are getting back together.

She admitted to breaking up with him and revealed they haven’t been living together for two months.

Portwood stated that because she was too focused on Baier, she lost her independence as a woman.

Amber is currently not trying to find someone else as she wants to focus more on herself.

She did, however, confess the reason she and Matt still talk is that ‘love doesn’t just shut off like that.’

But while everyone in her life is worried Amber’s going to take Baier back, the reality TV star just wants to work on her clothing and makeup lines Forever Haute.

One source close to her did tell us there is a significant possibility Portwood and Baier will reconcile because she can’t get over him.

As for Marriage Bootcamp, Amber Portwood revealed it was horrible for her as it felt ‘very not genuine in some ways and I wanted to leave the first few days. Every drill I did it like it was nothing but you know you have producers and directors coming up to you and trying to talk in your ear to start things.’

Advertisement

Do you believe Portwood and Baier will end up getting back together?