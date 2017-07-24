‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Tease Jamie And Claire’s Season 3 Reunion At Comic-Con

We are only a few months away until Jamie and Claire finally reunite on Outlander. With Season 3 right around the corner, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe teased Jamie and Claire’s highly anticipated reunion and discussed what goes down in the print shop later this season.

The Outlander stars talked about the reunion during the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. When asked about the timing of the reunion, Heughan and Balfe joked about filming their twenty-year separation in real time.

After their little tease, the actors assured fans that the wait will pay off in the end.

“But I think there’s some great episodes. There will be a little wait, but I think it’s worth it,” Heughan shared.

“I don’t think you’re going to feel that it’s long,” Balfe noted. “You get so involved in Jamie’s story and what he’s been through.”

When it comes to the print shop scene, they both admitted they wanted to do the books justice.

Heughan explained how the build up to the scene is pretty momentous and that it was great to finally film scenes with Balfe after the reunion. Balfe added that Claire feels the same way and that the scene held a certain level of expectation for her character.

“It was really fun to play, and it ended up being really sweet,” she added.

In the books, Jamie and Claire reunited in a print shop after spending twenty years apart. It sounds like we’ll get a similar scene on the show, though only author Diana Gabaldon has watched the scene in its entirety.

“You know that line about, ‘He fainted so gracefully for such a large man’… he actually did!” Gabaldon shared. “About 14 times in a row.”

Producers just released a few promo photos for the upcoming season, including one that features Jamie inside the print shop.

The image proves that the print shop will play a role in Season 3, which is a good thing for those who have read the books. In fact, it is safe to say that fans would have been majorly disappointed if producers left the iconic scene out of the show.

The only question is when the scene will take place and how many episodes we’ll have to wait until Jamie and Claire finally reunite.

Apart from Jamie’s reunion with Claire, Heughan admitted that the new season is full of new beginnings and characters.

This, of course, includes Jamie and Claire’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and her romantic interest, Roger (Richard Rankin).

Season 3 of Outlander premieres September 10 on Starz.