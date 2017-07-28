‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Just Dropped A Ton Of Season 3 Spoilers

We’ve almost reached the end of Droughtlander, and Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are trying to make the wait a little more tolerable. The Outlander stars dropped a bunch of spoilers for Season 3 during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, including some hints about their upcoming reunion. What else did they unveil for the coming season?

Season 3 will begin with Claire and Jamie spending a lot of time apart. Claire returned to 1945 at the end of last season to raise her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), while Jamie was stuck back in time fighting in the Battle of Culloden.

A whole twenty years will pass before the couple reunites, which means they will not be together for at least a few episodes this year.

“So the characters have their own lives and go through all the emotions of grief and acceptance of losing someone that they love,” Heughan explained. “It would almost make a man faint.”

We don’t know exactly when Jamie and Claire will meet back up, but Heughan teased that it might not happen until episode six.

In fact, Heughan explained how Jamie is not the same man for the better part of six installments and is trying to figure out a way to live without Claire at his side.

Amazing day @comic_con !!! Thank you all for coming and WATCHING ep1!!!! So excited.x A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

“He didn’t expect to live. He went into the battle to die. He goes on a big journey from realizing that he’s still alive to finding a balance in staying alive to finding out who he is without Claire,” he shared.

Balfe also dished on Jamie and Claire’s highly anticipated reunion at the print shop. Producers have already released a few images that show Jamie in the famous print shop from the books, and Balfe assured Outlander fans that they will not be disappointed with how the show handled the reunion.

“First of all we had a great script from Matthew Roberts,” Balfe explained.

“As with any of these moments, they are big fan moments and pivotal scenes but you don’t want to give it more credence, because every scene is important. But, obviously, it is a huge moment for Claire and Jamie to find each other.”

The bands back together …. #comicon2017 @samheughan @outlander_starz The Salty Sassenachs? A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Balfe also discussed her character’s transformation and what it’s like living through three decades.

The actress revealed that the makeup and hair teams did a great job in adding a layer of age to Claire and making it look like she has lived through a lot of challenges.

The cast also discussed Tobias Menzies portrayal of Black Jack Randall and Claire’s 20th-century husband, Frank Randall. For Menzies, playing Frank is a completely new challenge, especially given the character’s depth and importance to the storyline.

He does, however, miss portraying Black Jack Randall, who has been Jamie’s biggest enemy throughout the first two seasons of the show.

Season 3 of Outlander is scheduled to premiere on Starz September 10.