‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Reveals How He Stays In Shape For All Of Those Sex Scenes With Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan does a lot to keep his body in top shape for Outlander. With Season 3 fast approaching, Heughan’s trainer, James White, revealed the secrets behind the Scottish hunk’s fat blasting diet. How does the Outlander star get shredded for the set?

According to Channel 24, Heughan participates in a strict diet that involves eating for only 8 hours every day. White, who also created Roark Gyms, calls this an intermittent fast and believes it helps shed fat better than traditional dieting.

During the fasting period, Heughan is only allowed to eat meat, eggs, vegetables, and salad. The actor can drink water, black coffee and protein shakes that are sugar-free. Everything else, especially sugar and wheat, is off the table.

But what about Heughan’s love for whiskey?

White revealed that Sam Heughan is allowed to drink whiskey every week, but the amount is strictly controlled.

The trainer didn’t want to take alcohol completely away from Heughan, who practically lives of the stuff. Instead of going cold turkey, he let Heughan drink five whiskeys over the course of a week, whenever he liked.

Along with dieting, Heughan was in the gym for hours a day keeping his muscles in check. The results might look easy on screen, but Heughan worked very hard to get the body Outlander fans adore.

Heughan, of course, is currently gearing up for Season 3 of Outlander. In preparation for the upcoming season, The Scottish Sun reports that producers just released a new teaser trailer that shows a heartbroken Jamie (Heughan) looking back on his epic romance with Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

The two parted ways at the end of Season 2, right before Jamie went off to fight in the Battle of Culloden.

“I never loved anyone but you. I would give up everything I have, for us to be together again,” Jamie says in the clip.

Fans were pretty devastated by the trailer, especially given how Outlander usually premieres new seasons in the spring.

The delay has made Droughtlander extra long, and knowing that Jamie and Claire will start the year separated is even worse.

The characters will, fortunately, get back together at some point, though we’ll have to wait to find out exactly when they will reunite. Season 3 of Outlander is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 10 on Starz.