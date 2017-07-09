‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Opens Up About All Of Those Cozy Scenes With Caitriona Balfe In Season 3

Despite the amazing chemistry between Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, getting intimate in front of the cameras is apparently harder than it looks. With production for Season 3 a wrap, Heughan recently admitted that filming the sex scenes is the hardest part about the show.

According to Blasting News, the Outlander star enjoys acting alongside Balfe in just about every scene. But when it comes to getting in-between the sheets, Heughan gets a little uncomfortable. In particular, getting all the choreography just right is the hardest part of sex scenes for Heughan. While it sounds like Heughan doesn’t like getting cozy on camera, he and Balfe share undeniable chemistry.

This chemistry has led some fans to believe that a secret romance is brewing off-screen. Others think Heughan’s dislike of sex scenes is because he has strong feelings for his co-star. While Heughan and Balfe have put down romance rumors in the past, fans are still holding out hope.

Outlander is currently gearing up for the premiere of Season 3, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Voyager. The cast and crew just finished filming the final scenes in South Africa and the season is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the new season will pick up at the Battle of Culloden, when Claire travelled back to her time and Jamie went off to fight. Claire thought Jamie died in the historic battle and continues to raise her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), in the 1940s. Claire finally learns that Jamie survived the battle twenty years later and returns to find him.

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for Season 3. We do know, however, that the first episode will feature Jamie at the Battle of Culloden. This differs from Gabaldon’s narrative in the book, and executive producer Ronald D. Moore admitted that it was too pivotal a moment to leave out.

“For the TV show, we’ve been promising this for a while and it just felt like we should have something,” Moore explained. “We should give the audience some sense of what happened on the moor.”

As fans may be aware, Jamie will finally confront his biggest enemy in the series, Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) on the battlefield. At the same time, Jamie and Claire will eventually reunite, but that might not happen until a few episodes in.

While fans wait to learn more about the new season, The Scottish Sun released a new gag reel that features an awkward kiss between Heughan and Balfe. In the clip, a massive saliva strand appears between their lips, leading to one of the most awkward scenes to date.