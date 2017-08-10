‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Accidentally Shares Massive Season 3 Spoiler

Sam Heughan drove Outlander fans crazy after accidentally spoiling a huge moment from Season 3. Heughan shared a photo of Jamie and Claire’s epic reunion in the print shop and later apologized for the leak.

“Sorry for the spoiler you guys!!! Mistakenly saw post that wasn’t official + reposted,” he shared afterwards.

Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) parted ways at the end of last season. Jamie went on the fight in the Battle of Culloden while Claire travelled back to her time to raise their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

Fans already knew that Jamie and Claire would reunite this season, though nobody was sure if their reunion would be the same as in the books.

In Diana Gabaldon’s series, the two lovers reunite in a print shop after Claire learns that Jamie survived the battle.

Based on the photo Heughan leaked, it looks like producers stuck to the book, which should go over well with fans.

Of course, some viewers were quick to point out that the image was already making rounds on the internet, so Heughan didn’t really spoil too much.

That did not stop Balfe from poking fun at Heughan. After the Outlander star’s slip-up, Balfe took to Twitter and wrote, “Hey @SamHeughan …… Numpty !!!!” Heughan naturally didn’t let Balfe get away with that and immediately answered, “Actually, think you’ll find Starz posted first!#StillANumpty.”

In addition to the spoiler, Sam Heughan was recently asked about his relationship with Balfe in real life.

The two have been the subject of numerous romance rumors over the years and the actor continues to deny a secret tryst outside of work. He does, however, understand why fans hope that he and Balfe will eventually get together.

“It was a weird one, we were asked in an interview and we were honest about it,” he explained. “I really sort of felt we shouldn’t really discuss it, having said that, I guess we’re aware of it, and we’re aware that some fans were upset, they felt they’d been duped or something, which is really strange because we’re just doing our job.”

Heughan then assured fans that he and Balfe would let the world know if they were dating. After all, it’s hard enough for them to secrets from the media, let alone a celebrity romance.

He also said the rumors are a good sign that they are doing a good job with characters.

Given the recent photo of the Jamie and Claire in the print shop, it looks like we’re in store for another romance-filled season this fall. The new season of Outlander is scheduled to premiere on Starz this September.