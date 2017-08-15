FREE NEWSLETTER
Outlander Season 3 Will Have Some Epic Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Love Scenes

Mel Walker Posted On 08/15/2017
Caitriona Balfe and co-star, Sam Heughan, are once more going to have fans in awe with the steamy sex scenes that are set to take place in the forthcoming Season 3 of Outlander.

In a matter of weeks, the critically-acclaimed series will return to Starz.

During her promotional tour, Miss Balfe is often asked two questions.

The first, is she dating Heughan? And the second, can she give some details about Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall’s love scenes?

For the dating part, she has repeated over and over, they are not an item, and if they were, they would not disclose it to the media.

As for the hot and heavy scenes between the fictive characters, Balfe had a lot to say.

The rest of this article contains spoilers, so read at your own risk.

Fans of Outlander are aware that in season two, the main characters were separated.

Jamie was stuck in the 18th century while Claire is in the 20th century with her first husband, Frank Randall, and daughter, Brianna Ellen Randall Fraser MacKenzie.

In season 3, episode 6, the lovers reunite and have to make up for the past 20 years they have been apart, and of course, the post-reunion sex life is amazing – at first.

Claire is 50 and Jamie is 45 went they find each other in the print shop.

Balfe confessed: “Jamie and Claire’s love anyway, no matter what, it survives time, and it will be as passionate as it was before, but it is definitely going to be a period of discovery.”

She went on to say: “And I think also there’s probably going to be shyness, which I think is really nice.”

The actress said she finds the storyline fascinating and added: “Anyone who’s spent any time away from their partner knows that when you first see each other again in your head, you have played all the scenarios of how perfectly it is all gonna go. Then, somebody says one thing, and you are at each other’s throats. It is important to allow this relationship to become real, and for them to discover who each other are all over again. They are both flawed people. They are not perfect. That is also what makes it interesting.”

It seems the season will be quite good.

