Trending
TV Shows

‘Outlander’ Season 3 Photos Tease Jamie And Claire’s Separation, First Look At Lord John Grey [New Trailer]

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/19/2017
'Outlander' Season 3 Photos Tease Jamie And Claire's Separation, First Look At Lord John Grey [New Trailer]

Outlander just released a slew of promo photos for Season 3, including a few teasers on Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) separation and a first look at David Berry’s Lord John Grey.

The photos focus on Jamie and Claire’s separate lives following the Battle of Culloden. One pic features Jamie locking swords with Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) on the battlefield, while another shows Jamie sporting a new haircut.

After surviving the epic battle and finally dealing with Black Jack, Jamie is forced to start a new life without Claire at his side.

Claire, on the other hand, is shown with a new style in the 1960s, complete with clean white skirts and gloves. The photos also feature Claire holding her baby, Briana (Sophie Skelton), with her husband Frank (Menzies) at her side.

Claire thought that Jamie died at the Battle of Culloden and travelled back to her own time at the end of last season. Balfe recently opened up about the change in wardrobe and loved dressing up for different decades.

“I did not miss that corset or bum roll for one second, she stated. “Being able to do ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s—especially the ‘60s—it was just such fun. [Costume designer] Terry [Dresbach] had in racks and racks of clothing. She made some pieces in-house and other pieces are vintage finds that she had. I love what each era tells you about the women of the time—it’s just such an interesting barometer. Some of the ‘60s pieces are so cool and beautiful that I asked her to make me doubles of some things.”

In addition to Claire and Jamie, the new Outlander promos also feature our first look at Lord John Grey. The pic shows Jamie in full British uniform standing next to Jamie on a road.

Jamie is in prison irons in the scene, which suggests it occurs when he is imprisoned in Lord John’s jail.

In the books, Jamie and Lord John form a strong friendship while the former is in prison. The character has become quite popular in the Outlander world, with author Diana Gabaldon devoting an entire spin-off series to him.

It isn’t clear how large a role Lord John will play on the show, but this is definitely a promising start.

Droughtlander is almost at an end. New seasons typically premiere in the spring, but producers decided to push it back until September due to the hectic production schedule.

Season 3 of Outlander is set to premiere on September 10.

Read more about Caitriona Balfe Sam Heughan Outlander

