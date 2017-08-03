‘Outlander’ Hunk Sam Heughan Spotted With Secret Love Mackenzie Mauzy At Comic-Con

Sam Heughan’s romance with Mackenzie Mauzy is heating up. The Outlander star was spotted with his secret lover at Comic Con and later shared photos of their outing on social media. Will this finally put an end to his romance rumors with Caitriona Balfe?

Heughan has been dating Mauzy for a couple of months and their relationship isn’t slowing down. Heughan shared a photo of him and Mauzy on Instagram after the couple met up a formula one racing team. The image comes after Heughan’s Outlander panel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend.

“Good luck @forceindiaf1 and thank you for the amazing experience! #SubstituteDriver

#hungariangp,” Heughan wrote alongside the photo.

Heughan and Mauzy announced their romance with a red-carpet appearance in February. They have been fairly quiet about their relationship ever since, though they did share a photo of their birthday celebrations a few months ago.

Based on their latest appearance together, it seems as though Heughan’s dating life is going just fine.

The Outlander star has fought off rumors of a secret romance with Balfe for years. In fact, Sam Heughan and Balfe have publicly denied their off-screen romance, though that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping they will eventually get together.

For now, at least, it looks as though Heughan and Mauzy are happy with their romance and are enjoying their time together.

Heughan and Balfe recently finished filming the third season of Outlander. Heughan is now working alongside Mila Kunis on the comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Heughan recently shared a photo from the set of the film, which featured him standing outside a trailer that read, “Dumb American Girl # 6.” Heughan joked with fans that he had finally found his room.

Amazing day @comic_con !!! Thank you all for coming and WATCHING ep1!!!! So excited.x A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

The Spy Who Dumped Me is scheduled to open in theaters in 2018.

In the meantime, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are gearing up for the new season of Outlander, which is set to premiere on Starz in September.

The on-screen couple also dropped some major hints about Season 3 during Comic-Con, including a new trailer that teases Jamie and Claire’s highly anticipated reunion.

Production for Season 4 of Outlander, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Drums of Autumn, is expected to begin in the coming months.