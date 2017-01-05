Out-of-it Mariah Carey “kept mumbling and stumbling” before Disaster Performance

Although we all cringed in second-hand embarrassment because of Mariah Carey’s Times Square New Year’s Eve performance fail, it looks like, behind the scenes, things were even uglier.

According to an eyewitness, the diva seemed unprepared for the big night’s show and was completely out of it backstage.

If we take the source’s word for it then it comes as no surprise that the singer was unable to shrug off the audio problems and sing live on stage. Instead, her lack of confidence from before going on stage showed and she failed to impress, even forgetting lyrics.

“She seemed out of it,” the insider explained. “She kept stumbling and mumbling. I could hear her muttering to herself over and over ‘Why am I here?’”

It looks like the artist was on the verge of having a breakdown even before the humiliating performance and we think drugs might be one of the causes. As we have recently reported, the diva was spotted not too long ago shopping for weed in a store specialized with selling such products.

The performance fail is now what everyone is talking about when it comes to Carey and it has pushed the diva to try and take the blame away from her and direct it towards Dick Clark’s Production team, which, according to her, purposefully meddled with the audio in order to better the show’s ratings. During the concert she urged the audience to “sing along, well not sing along but have a moment” during her third and final performance of “We Belong Together.”

Dick Clark Production denied all the accusations and the source added that “she seemed completely unprepared! It seemed like she should really only blame herself, because she lived up to her diva name.”

Even worse, the eyewitness claims that Carey screamed at bystanders after storming off stage. “She was arguing like a lunatic with Dick Clark executives. She was screaming at her backup dancers. She kept complaining she was freezing. It was a total war zone!”