Home » Hollywood

Our Source Says Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Surprisingly Split Up Due To “Professional Jealousy”

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/09/2017
234 Views
Anna Faris and Chris PrattSource: EOnline.com

As CI readers know, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, 38, and 40, respectively, shocked the world when they announced their separation on Monday. Sources have claimed many reasons for their divorce.

Now, one insider has claimed Chris’ new-found fame as a giant movie star and his skyrocketing success was to blame for their relationship’s demise.

A source previously told Us Weekly, “Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs. She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship, and then things took a turn.”

When the couple first started dating back in 2009, Chris was just starting his stint on NBC’s Parks and Recreation and had almost zero star power as a celebrity and performer.

Anna, on the other hand, was doing fairly well as a comedic actress, with movies like, What’s Your Number, House Bunny, and Take Me Home Tonight.

Sources claim now the situation is the opposite.

Chris is now a major success, and Anna is finding it difficult to find roles again as she has been typecasted as a “comedic actress.”

They’ve always been somewhat competitive with one another, but now, the competition has reached a new height, and Pratt wants to find better circumstances for himself.

The source added, “When they’re in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke.”

Coincidentally, Anna blamed her last separation on the same problem.

She was formerly married to Ben Indra but were divorced in 2007 due to her career successes.

She claimed, “that kind of destroyed my marriage. The divide became too great.” Another source has claimed Anna wanted more children and Chris didn’t. But something tells us the story is probably a little more complicated than that!

