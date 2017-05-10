Other RHOA Stars Terrified They’ll Be Fired Next After Phaedra Parks Gets Axed!

They are scared that Phaedra Parks was just the beginning! The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars fear that they might get fired as well after Park got axed from the show last weeks.

According to a source on the set of the reality TV show, the cast members were told that there were no limits when it comes to bad behavior and that causing drama would only get rewarded.

However, “Now with Parks getting fired over drug and rape accusations, the other ladies are worried.”

As fans may already know, Porsha Williams claimed that Parks told her Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker had planned to drug Williams and bring her to their house for sex.

But that outrageous claim turned out to be completely fake.

It looks like that really crossed a line. Despite Andy Cohen supporting the cast in almost everything they do, he decided that it was grounds for an axing.

When a housewife becomes so unpopular and goes so far with unfounded statements, like it happened with Phaedra, there is no other choice than to kick her out of the show.

Now, the other housewives are also reconsidering what is Okay to say and do and what isn’t.

“Before they did and said anything to make great TV. They have made money off saying the most horrid things,” because they were told to act as crazy as possible before reunion episodes.

The 43 years old lawyer Phaedra Parks had been on the show for seven seasons, and her sudden forced departure shocked her co-stars who were caught off guard.

Now, the women are confused about how they should act on the show because if they are boring, they also risk getting axed.

Either way, things don’t seem too great for the remaining housewives who now have to walk on eggshells around the production team.

Who do you think deserves to be fired next?