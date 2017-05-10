FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kelly ripa abby lee miller Phaedra Parks kim zolciak kandi burruss lisa marie presley caitlyn jenner Joseline Hernandez kanye west Busy Phillips Jacob Pechenik sophie turner eva longoria brielle biermann teresa giudice ryan seacrest ellen degeneres mariah carey beyonce T.I. Nicole Polizzi
Home » Entertainment

Other RHOA Stars Terrified They’ll Be Fired Next After Phaedra Parks Gets Axed!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/10/2017
0
564 Views
0


rhoaSource: bet.com

They are scared that Phaedra Parks was just the beginning! The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars fear that they might get fired as well after Park got axed from the show last weeks.

Advertisement

According to a source on the set of the reality TV show, the cast members were told that there were no limits when it comes to bad behavior and that causing drama would only get rewarded.

However, “Now with Parks getting fired over drug and rape accusations, the other ladies are worried.”

As fans may already know, Porsha Williams claimed that Parks told her Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker had planned to drug Williams and bring her to their house for sex.

But that outrageous claim turned out to be completely fake.

It looks like that really crossed a line. Despite Andy Cohen supporting the cast in almost everything they do, he decided that it was grounds for an axing.

When a housewife becomes so unpopular and goes so far with unfounded statements, like it happened with Phaedra, there is no other choice than to kick her out of the show.

Now, the other housewives are also reconsidering what is Okay to say and do and what isn’t.

“Before they did and said anything to make great TV. They have made money off saying the most horrid things,” because they were told to act as crazy as possible before reunion episodes.

The 43 years old lawyer Phaedra Parks had been on the show for seven seasons, and her sudden forced departure shocked her co-stars who were caught off guard.

Now, the women are confused about how they should act on the show because if they are boring, they also risk getting axed.

Either way, things don’t seem too great for the remaining housewives who now have to walk on eggshells around the production team.

Advertisement

Who do you think deserves to be fired next?

Post Views: 564

Read more about Phaedra Parks rhoa

You may also like
Kandi Burruss Might Sue Phaedra Parks After Fake Porsha Williams Story
05/10/2017
RHOA Star Peter Thomas Dating Love & Hip Hop Star Sina Bina? – Fans Outraged!
05/09/2017
Phaedra Parks Gets Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta!
05/09/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *