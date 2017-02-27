Oscars 2017 Winners Include Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, And ‘La La Land’

The winners of 2017 Academy Awards have been announced for the time being – hey, this is the Oscars and there is a possibility that in a few hours officials will discover that another mix-up occurred and take a trophy away from someone.

The ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday in Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was one of the most exciting Oscars in history.

However, you had to watch till the very end to catch the excitement. It was not a surprise that Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight.

The new father delivered an emotional speech where he thanked his teachers, granny, and wife.

Emma Stone won Best Actress for La La Land and gave a speech from the heart and praised her peers.

Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for Fences and made people cry with her emotional and personal remarks about her parents.

Instead of Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck weathered a storm of controversies and won Best Actor for Manchester By the Sea.

The craziest moment came at the end of the ceremony when the Moonlight/La La Land best picture mishap occurred.

It has been confirmed that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway picked up the wrong envelope before they walked on stage to reveal the Best Picture winner.

The pair said La La Land was the winner, but they were wrong, and Moonlight was eventually awarded the top prize.

Here’s the full list of the winners of 2017 Oscars.

Oscars 2017 – Complete Winners List Revealed!

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land – WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Sound Mixing – Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace for Hacksaw Ridge

Best Sound Editing – Sylvian Bellemare for Arrival

Best Documentary Feature – Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow for O J: Made In America

Best Costume Design – Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson for Suicide Squad

Best Adapted Screenplay – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney for Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester By The Sea

Best Original Song – “City Of Stars” from La La Land by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Original Score – Justin Hurwitz for La La Land

Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren for La La Land

Best Live Action Short – Sing by Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy

Best Documentary Short – The White Helmets by Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best Film Editing – John Gilbert for Hacksaw Ridge

Best Visual Effects – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon for The Jungle Book

Best Production Design – David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco for La La Land

Best Animated Feature – Zootopia by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Best Animated Short – Piperby Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Foreign Language Film – The Salesman by Asghar Farhadi