Oscars 2017 Winners Include Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, And ‘La La Land’

The winners of 2017 Academy Awards have been announced for the time being – hey, this is the Oscars and there is a possibility that in a few hours officials will discover that another mix-up occurred and take a trophy away from someone.
The ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday in Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was one of the most exciting Oscars in history.
However, you had to watch till the very end to catch the excitement. It was not a surprise that Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight.
The new father delivered an emotional speech where he thanked his teachers, granny, and wife.
Emma Stone won Best Actress for La La Land and gave a speech from the heart and praised her peers.
Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for Fences and made people cry with her emotional and personal remarks about her parents.
Instead of Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck weathered a storm of controversies and won Best Actor for Manchester By the Sea.
The craziest moment came at the end of the ceremony when the Moonlight/La La Land best picture mishap occurred.
It has been confirmed that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway picked up the wrong envelope before they walked on stage to reveal the Best Picture winner.
The pair said La La Land was the winner, but they were wrong, and Moonlight was eventually awarded the top prize.
Here’s the full list of the winners of 2017 Oscars.
Oscars 2017 – Complete Winners List Revealed!
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land – WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Sound Mixing – Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace for Hacksaw Ridge
Best Sound Editing – Sylvian Bellemare for Arrival
Best Documentary Feature – Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow for O J: Made In America
Best Costume Design – Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson for Suicide Squad
Best Adapted Screenplay – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney for Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester By The Sea
Best Original Song – “City Of Stars” from La La Land by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best Original Score – Justin Hurwitz for La La Land
Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren for La La Land
Best Live Action Short – Sing by Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy
Best Documentary Short – The White Helmets by Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
Best Film Editing – John Gilbert for Hacksaw Ridge
Best Visual Effects – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon for The Jungle Book
Best Production Design – David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco for La La Land
Best Animated Feature – Zootopia by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer
Best Animated Short – Piperby Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
Best Foreign Language Film – The Salesman by Asghar Farhadi
Leave a Reply