Oscars 2017 Best Picture Mix-Up Has A Bogeyman, PwC Accountant Brian Cullinan

Envelopegate is still shaking the entertainment industry, and there seems to be no end in sight for the most shocking event on live television since pop music star Janet Jackson showed too much at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm that was handling the tabulation at the 2017 Oscars, put the blame of the Best Picture mix-up on the shoulders of Brian Cullinan, one of their accountants.

Sources close to PwC keep telling the media that Cullinan acted in a very unprofessional manner. For example, he was told not to use social media during the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, but he did not listen.

Minutes before giving the wrong envelope to acting legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, he was on Twitter posting a picture of Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone.

This moment of inattention is probably at the root of the mix-up heard around the globe. Insiders say that is when he gave the backup Best Actress card to Beatty and Dunaway.

Although there is an ongoing review of what happened Sunday night, the firm has taken full responsibility for the huge mistake.

The biggest question remaining: Will the Oscars dump PricewaterhouseCoopers after 83 years of a fruitful collaboration?

It is too early to tell, but a split seems very unlikely unless something of the same magnitude happens again in the future.

Cullinan appears to be the one with a target on his back. One source said: “Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”

All of this could also be tactic to slow things and mitigate the backlash.