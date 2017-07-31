Oscar-Winner Marlee Matlin Joins ‘Quantico’ For Season 3

Quantico, ABC’s drama series about the FBI, is undergoing a reboot of sorts for Season 3. As part of the shake-up, it was announced today that Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin will join the show as a regular cast member.

Matlin will play an ex-FBI agent named Jocelyn Turner, formerly a top undercover agent until she found herself too close to a bomb detonation and became deaf.

After she recovered, Turner was relegated to a worthless desk job, but will now find herself as part of a special until when Quantico returns.

Matlin herself is deaf, having lost all hearing in her right ear and 80% of the hearing in her left ear at the young age of 18 months.

Over her illustrious career, Matlin has been nominated for four Emmy Awards, won a Golden Globe award (and been nominated two further times), and won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the 1987 film Children of a Lesser God.

Quantico executive producer Joshua Safran stepped down from his showrunner role at the end of last season, but will remain on as a producer and consultant.

Michael Seitzman, who created the CBS drama Code Black, will take over as showrunner on Quantico while continuing his commitments to his other show.

Cast members Yasmine al Massri, Aunjanue Ellis, Russell Tovey, and Pearl Thusi also exited the series at the end of last season as part of the new creative shakeup.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 and Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017, will return as FBI agent Alexandra “Alex” Parrish.

Quantico has been well-received by both critics and audiences in its first two seasons, garnering impressive international ratings due to its multi-ethnic cast. The show will return for its 13-episode third season beginning sometime in January 2018 on ABC.