Oscar De La Hoya Arrested for DUI

We’ve learned that a few days ago Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for DUI in Pasadena, California. A law enforcement source said that the former professional boxer was flagged down for speeding at around 2 AM. During the stop, the officers suspected he was drunk. We’re told the 43-year-old failed a series of routine sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. However, he was released to his manager after being cited.

Earlier that night, Oscar was seen at several bars in Old Town Pasadena, including Barney’s Beanery where he posed for pictures with fans.

Oscar has struggled with a alcohol and drug abuse for years — and was in rehab for his twin issues as recently as 2014.

He has spoken about his drug and alcohol issues before, stating that addiction is a monster that is difficult to control in a 2014 interview with Graham Bensinger

In that interview, he admitted that his life was lie. He had to maintain his image of the “golden boy” – pretending to be the perfect husband and father- and it was very exhausting. He learned to lie and hide his problems from everyone he was close to.

He also addressed his twin addiction, though noting that he did drugs socially as opposed to alcohol, which was his thing. He told the interviewer that he started drinking regularly at 13 and had his first drink when he was only 8. He talked about his two stints in rehab too. He admitted that the first time was just to get people of his back. The second time was genuine, as he finally admitted to himself that he needed help.

He added that it was a day to day struggle but felt he had control over it at the time. It’s still a developing story, but we hope the “golden boy” can overcome it.