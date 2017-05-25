FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
keira knightley emma watson tom cruise javier bardem Joss Whedon brad pitt gal gadot ruben fleischer zac efron johnny depp David Hasselhoff Carmen Ejogo caitlyn jenner harrison ford madonna charlie hunnam george lucas idris elba Andrew Rannells Bryce Dallas Howard Lee Pace
Home » Movies

Orlando Bloom’s Son Has The Cutest Reaction Seeing ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/25/2017
0
0


Orlando Bloom's Son Has The Cutest Reaction When Seeing 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'Source: eonline.com

14 years have passed since Orlando Bloom first played William Turner in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, and many things have happened since then, on and off screen. Even though he did not appear in the fourth film of the franchise, Orlando reprises the role from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which opens in theaters this Friday.

Because the series had enormous popularity, the 40-year-old man decided that it was time to let his 6-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, to watch the original film.

“I was very reluctant because obviously, you want to keep that normalcy and that dynamic, and I didn’t want him to know what dad did for a while,” Bloom confessed on NBC, during The Tonight Show last Wednesday.

“So, last summer I was in France. It was on a little TV; it wasn’t a big grand screen or anything at all. But I just flicked it on and he was watching it,” Bloom continued.

He recalled the fact that he had a video camera on him while was watching the movie and his son was like “Wait, that’s you! What? That’s you?” Orlando said.

“He was a little disgruntled, which I was freaked out about, because I was like, ‘Wait! I should have spoken to a child therapist before I even thought about doing this.”

He thought that the whole thing was a bad idea, but it turned out that it wasn’t and instead Orlando was proud that his son watched the movie.

He stated that his son kept asking him for how long he can hold his breath under water and if he was able to do that.

Advertisement

He responded to his little one that sure he could and that he can also walk from one side if the ocean to the other. He said that he keeps telling things like this to his son and the little one still believes them.

Post Views: 0

Read more about orlando bloom Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales the tonight show

Advertisement

You may also like
Jimmy Fallon Discusses Drinking Allegations And Keeping It Real Amid Criticism
05/17/2017
Hackers Threaten To Release Upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Unless Disney Pays Ransom!
05/15/2017
Derek Jeter’s Wife Scored A Lifetime Supply Of This Food!
05/14/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *