Orlando Bloom Was A “Shady” Boyfriend To Katy Perry, Claims Insider

As it turns out, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s breakup was not so sudden! In fact, according to a source, the singer decided to dump the actor weeks after she began noticing his “shady” behavior.

“Katy caught Orlando in a series of lies. For the past month, he was being so shady!” the trusty insider revealed.

Although at the beginning of their relationship, the pair spent almost all of their time together, in recent weeks they were more apart while Bloom traveled to Africa without his lover and was even absent from her Grammys and Brit Awards performances.

Even though the public was unaware, the insider stated that in their private lives, the relationship issues were quite obvious.

“Orlando would try to cover his tracks all the time because she would bring up stuff that just didn’t make sense.”

“He would tell her he was one place and she would know that he was somewhere else!”

Although the romance was slowly crumbling, what really pushed Perry to dump the problematic man was his alleged cheating with Erin McCabe at the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub.

Their too close relationship was really the last straw for the betrayed Katy.

Furthermore, even though the singer decided to hold it in for the Oscars and even took pictures with Bloom on the red carpet, at Madonna’s after party she finally dumped him.

“Katy is just trying to live healthy, and she does not want to be with someone who is partying all the time anyways,” the source claimed.