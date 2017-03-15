Orlando Bloom Wants Selena Gomez Back After Katy Perry Split And Problems With The Weeknd

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split last month because the English actor did not want to get married or have children.

The Zulu star, who has a son from his marriage with Australian model Miranda Kerr, is back to enjoying the single life.

As soon as he ended his one-year relationship with Perry, Mr. Bloom tried to get back with one of his exes.

The 40-year-old movie star is currently in contact with Selena Gomez, 24, someone he dated on and off before getting with the “Chained to the Rhythm” artist.

Gomez is in a relationship with Canadian R&B crooner The Weeknd although in recent weeks things have cooled down a bit.

Moreover, Bloom does not believe that Gomez is serious about her situation with the 27-year-old “Starboy” vocalist.

The father one is determined to seduce Gomez, and he will stop at nothing in this quest.

An insider shared: “Orlando began blowing up Selena’s phone the day he and Katy broke up. Orlando doesn’t take Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd seriously. If anything, that makes it more of a challenge.”

Fans are not thrilled by the idea of Gomez and Bloom getting back together.

Since it did not work before, they do not think things will be different this time around. They are right to some degree.

People close to the Texas native believe that she is looking for a serious relationship.

Bloom, who was deeply affected by his divorce, does not seem capable of walking down the aisle again in the near future.