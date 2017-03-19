Orlando Bloom Spotted With Brazilian Model Following Katy Perry Split!

As it turns out, Orlando Bloom is not willing to wait too much after breaking up with Katy Perry to find someone else and according to reports, he may have moved on with one of her best friends!

On March 16, the actor was spotted leaving a party celebrating California’s decision to permit marijuana but he had no intention to return home by himself.

Bloom was initially spotted by the paparazzi getting in his car with a mystery woman. Later on, it was revealed that the woman in question was none other than 30 years old Brazilian model and actress, Thaila Ayala, who is allegedly close to Katy Perry but now is even ‘closer’ to Bloom.

Ayala was not camera shy at all! While the actor did his best to shield his face from the cameras, the Brazilian model made no effort to conceal her identity.

After it was discovered that Perry follows Ayala on Instagram speculations started that the two are actually friends!

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry broke up a couple of weeks ago.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the actor’s rep said in an official statement.

On the other hand, there were also rumors that their split was caused by Bloom meeting another woman while dating Perry.

“Orlando would try to cover his tracks all the time because she would bring stuff up that just didn’t make sense,” a trusty source revealed.

Advertisement

“He would tell her he was one place and she would know that he was somewhere else!”